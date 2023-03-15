Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing his mother.
“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Police captured Juan-Luis Cervantes Monday evening
Update: Police locate Jackson County man accused of attempted murder
A house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning on Cascade Drive.
House destroyed by fire on Cascade Drive in Tallahassee
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
DeSantis sets execution for ‘ninja killer’ in 1989 murders

Latest News

Alex Morisey lifts himself out of his wheelchair in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia,...
In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
More sunshine in the forecast today and another cold start for Thursday.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, March 15
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
First nor'easter dumps heavy snow, cuts off power