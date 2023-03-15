Judge dismisses former CPRB member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee

The judge concluded Biro did not “plausibly alleged a First Amendment retaliation claim.”
Biro sued City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
Biro sued City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro’s first amendment lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee has been dismissed by a judge, according to court records.

Biro filed the lawsuit in December 2022, after the city commission voted to remove her in a 3-2 vote. Before the move, Biro was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. According to an order granting the motion to dismiss, the cup reportedly had an ‘abolish police’ sticker. No images of the cup have been publicized.

In her lawsuit, Biro argued her removal was directly related to the cup, and that the move violated her first amendment rights. In a motion to dismiss, the City of Tallahassee argued that all board members serve at the “exclusive pleasure of the City Commission and may be removed at any time.”

The judge concluded Biro did not “plausibly alleged a First Amendment retaliation claim,” according to the order. The judge wrote he accepts “the allegation that the removal was because of Biro’s sticker,” but went on to lay out why he believed her role on the CPRB made her actions subject to scrutiny.

“For one, the speech was from someone with a public-facing role, which is “a factor that ...tips the Pickering balance in favor of the government as an employer,” the judge wrote. The Pickering balance referenced in the document refers to a longstanding four-part test that weighs “whether a public employer violated the First Amendment in acting against an employee,” as explained by the judge.

Biro’s removal created one of five vacancies on the CPRB the city has yet to fill. Without all nine seats, the CPRB remains in limbo. WCTV reported on March 3 that the city had signaled it would begin accepting applications in late March. Matt Lutz, director of records management for Tallahassee said officials will need about 60 days to fill the vacant seats after the start of the application period.

When a quorum is met, the board will meet to discuss what issues to take up. The board could consider two incidents involved TPD officers that have made recent headlines. One, involving an officer who remains on the job after testing positive for drugs. The other, involves the firing of an officer who allegedly got into a fight at a nightclub while off duty.

WCTV’s Mike Rogers has reached out to every city commissioner for comment on this latest development, along with Biro and her attorney Marie Mattox. He will have more this evening on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Keith was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing his mother.
“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother
A house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning on Cascade Drive.
House destroyed by fire on Cascade Drive in Tallahassee
Police captured Juan-Luis Cervantes Monday evening
Update: Police locate Jackson County man accused of attempted murder
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
DeSantis sets execution for ‘ninja killer’ in 1989 murders

Latest News

GENERIC — Thomasville Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Car crashes into Walmart in Thomasville
The Seminoles are heading across the pond in 2024 to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in...
FSU Football to open the 2024 season in Ireland against Georgia Tech
More sunshine in the forecast today and another cold start for Thursday.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, March 15
An incredible reaction from Florida State Sophomore Coco Li watching the Oscars Sunday night.
FSU student thrilled for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ winning the Oscars