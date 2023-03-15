Life Scout makes a lasting impact on Wakulla County Animal Shelter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Becoming an Eagle Scout is no easy feat and a young man in Wakulla County is on a mission to finish the job.

After collecting his merit badges, he’s now entering the last phase by completing a project that will help a local animal shelter.

Wakulla County teen Brooks Marr chose the Wakulla County Animal Shelter for his project with the goal of beautifying the shelter to make it more appealing to those adopting.

Marr is a long-time animal lover and when it came time for his Eagle Scout project, he had one mission in mind and that was to raise awareness for pups in need.

“I’ve always had just such a love for animals and I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to help them here in the county,” said Life Scout Brooks Marr.

Life Scout with Troop 5, Brooks Marr is working on the final steps to become an Eagle Scout.

His project happening in two phases.

“I’m doing a supply drive for the animal shelter to get them anything they need and I’m also improving the property,” Marr said.

Improving the property by making two picnic tables and a bench to increase the seating at the shelter. The bench is made specifically for a photo backdrop for when animals get adopted and the donation boxes were on display at different locations throughout the county.

Something the Director of the Wakulla County Animal Shelter Bonnie Staubitz said is remarkable.

“It’s very special to us. the juveniles and the kids in schools now are going to be our voice, our voice for the animals soon,” said director Bonnie Staubitz.

Staubitz said that the shelter is overcrowded so Marrs’ help is perfect timing.

“I’m not where I want to be, I’m overcapacity and it seems like here lately, I’m staying over capacity,” Staubitz said.

Facing different challenges along the way, Marr is happy with the outcome.

“I have definitely learned that we just really have a great community that loves animals and I’m so thankful for all of them and it shows in what I’ve gotten already,” Marr said.

Staubitz said right now the shelter is really trying to get some of these pups adopted and you can find the link for adoptable pets by clicking here.

Marr just finished up this project and his GoFundMe exceeded expectations, the money he didn’t use for lumber and paint will go directly to the animal shelter for whatever they need.

