Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday , March 15

After sunshine and 60s this afternoon, it will be clear, calm and cold tonight, with lows falling into the mid-30s inland and low 40s at the coast.
By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After sunshine and 60s this afternoon, it will be clear, calm and cold tonight, with lows falling into the mid-30s inland and low 40s at the coast.

A Frost Advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning for inland areas. However, temps will rapidly warm tomorrow, reaching the low to mid-70s by afternoon.

Friday will see a cold front approach our area from the west. Morning lows will be milder, in the 50s, and Friday’s highs will reach the low 80s.

Then, showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday evening. A few storms could be strong, with gusty winds. The showers could linger into Saturday morning, but then skies will clear and we’ll turn cooler again Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Sunday will start cool, in the low 40s, then stay mild in the afternoon with highs still in the mid-60s. Monday morning will start near 40, then rise to the mid-60s in the afternoon. Beyond that, there is a lot of uncertainty with next week’s storm system. At this point, we’re just expecting scattered showers by Tuesday.

