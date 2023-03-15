TPD investigating drive-by shooting battle near Jack McLean Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting between two vehicles that happened Tuesday afternoon near Jack Mclean Park.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 700 East Paul Russell Road.

Upon TPD’s arrival at the scene, witnesses said two separate cars started shooting at each other near Jack Mclean park.

Officers were able to locate shell casings. At this time, no victims have been reported from this shooting and no arrests have been made, according to TPD.

A witness told Eyewitness News that dozens of shots were fired and families playing in the park at the time of the shooting started ducking and running.

This investigation remains open and active.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.