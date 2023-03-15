Two bicyclists hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon after a car hit and injured two bicyclists.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on SR-53 (Southwest Golden Fate Trl).

The two bicyclists were airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital with unknown injuries, according to FHP.

No information was released about the individuals’ gender or age.

This crash is still under investigation.

