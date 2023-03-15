Two bicyclists hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Madison County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon after a car hit and injured two bicyclists.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on SR-53 (Southwest Golden Fate Trl).

The two bicyclists were airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital with unknown injuries, according to FHP.

No information was released about the individuals’ gender or age.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person dead after a car crashed into Walmart in Thomasville
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Keith was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing his mother.
“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother
A house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning on Cascade Drive.
House destroyed by fire on Cascade Drive in Tallahassee
Police captured Juan-Luis Cervantes Monday evening
Update: Police locate Jackson County man accused of attempted murder

Latest News

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person dead after a car crashed into Walmart in Thomasville
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
19-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
One person has died after a tree fell at Coach Road and Crump Road
Sheriff’s Office sends alert for roads to avoid after severe weather
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10