What's Brewing - Mobile food distributions.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second harvest of the big bend is holding two mobile food distributions this week.

The first is in Jackson County. It’s happening on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Paul AME Church in Campbellton.

The second will be Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Apalachee parkway.

For more information, you can visit Big Harvest of the Big Bend’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.