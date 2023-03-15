What’s Brewing - Mobile food distributions

What's Brewing - Mobile food distributions
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second harvest of the big bend is holding two mobile food distributions this week.

The first is in Jackson County. It’s happening on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Paul AME Church in Campbellton.

The second will be Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Apalachee parkway.

For more information, you can visit Big Harvest of the Big Bend’s website.

