Coconut-Almond Pralines recipe with Chef Uri

Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make Coconut-Almond Pralines.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make Coconut-Almond Pralines.

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups slivered almonds
  • 2 1/2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup evaporated milk
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Steps:

  1. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone mats (or parchment paper). Place almonds and coconut in a large sauté pan on medium. Cook for 5–6 minutes, stirring occasionally until lightly browned and toasted. Remove from pan; set aside.
  2. Add to large saucepan: butter, sugar, corn syrup, milk, and salt. Heat over medium; bring to boil, stirring constantly, until blended. Boil for 7 minutes, stirring continuously, until the mixture is golden.
  3. Remove pan from heat and stir in vanilla, almonds, and coconut. Continue stirring for 3 more minutes to cool slightly (the mixture will thicken as it cools). Scoop mixture quickly (about 2 tablespoons each) onto prepared baking sheets. Cool for 30 minutes at room temperature until firm.

