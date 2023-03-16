‘I can’t thank you enough’: A man is reunited with TMH staff that saved his life

It was a full house at TMH as flight crews, nurses and his cardiologist joined him in celebration.(WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was reunited Thursday with the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital staff that saved his life after having a heart attack nearly a year ago.

Clifford Daugherty started his day last year on the green in Madison County as normal.

However, on the 8th hole he collapsed and emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the spot. Rehabilitation measures followed for weeks after the incident.

It was a full house at TMH as flight crews, nurses and his cardiologist joined him in celebration.

Daugherty shared that he didn’t remember any time spent in the hospital, but he’s thankful for those who saved his life.

“It’s like this didn’t happen to me a year ago. That’s exactly what it’s like. It’s like nothing happened to me, and I can’t say thank you enough. It’s great,” said patient Clifford Daugherty.

Daugherty and his wife are snowbirds from Iowa and plan on returning to the Midwest this April.

