Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night, according to the court administration.

In a statement to WCTV, Trial Court Administrator Elizabeth Garber called Judge Carroll “a public servant of the highest order.”

“The Second Judicial Circuit is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our cherished colleague and friend, Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A public servant of the highest order, Judge Carroll served this community as a judge for more than 12 years and as a lawyer for 40 years. The Second Judicial Circuit extends their heartfelt condolences to Judge Carroll’s family and friends. The Second Judicial Circuit will continue to serve the people of this community that Judge Carroll loved with unending enthusiasm.”

Judge Carroll was appointed in 2011 by Gov. Rick Scott and won reelection in 2014 and 2020.

In his time on the bench, Judge Carroll presided over a number of high-profile criminal cases in Tallahassee.

In 2021, Judge Carroll resentenced Denise Williams in the 2000 murder of her husband, Mike.

Last week, Judge Carroll presided over a plea by Antwonn Williams, who allegedly stabbed five coworkers at Dyke Industries in 2019.

