Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly

Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.
Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night, according to the court administration.

In a statement to WCTV, Trial Court Administrator Elizabeth Garber called Judge Carroll “a public servant of the highest order.”

“The Second Judicial Circuit is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our cherished colleague and friend, Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A public servant of the highest order, Judge Carroll served this community as a judge for more than 12 years and as a lawyer for 40 years. The Second Judicial Circuit extends their heartfelt condolences to Judge Carroll’s family and friends. The Second Judicial Circuit will continue to serve the people of this community that Judge Carroll loved with unending enthusiasm.”

Elizabeth Garber, Trial Court Administrator

Judge Carroll was appointed in 2011 by Gov. Rick Scott and won reelection in 2014 and 2020.

In his time on the bench, Judge Carroll presided over a number of high-profile criminal cases in Tallahassee.

In 2021, Judge Carroll resentenced Denise Williams in the 2000 murder of her husband, Mike.

Last week, Judge Carroll presided over a plea by Antwonn Williams, who allegedly stabbed five coworkers at Dyke Industries in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Biro sued City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
Judge dismisses former CPRB member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating drive-by shooting battle near Jack McLean Park

Latest News

This Saturday, March 18, the capital area healthy start will host its first annual dads and...
What’s Brewing - 1st annual dads & strollers event
One more day of sunshine before a cold front brings showers and storms by Friday evening.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, March 16
New affordable housing units in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County
New affordable housing units in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
64-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after getting hit by a truck in Madison County