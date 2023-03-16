Looking for a bright opportunity? St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper

Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An eye-catching job opening in Wakulla County is sparking conversations.

The Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge announced Wednesday they are searching for a new operator for Florida’s second-oldest lighthouse.

The new lighthouse attendant would need to commit 24 hours a week to creating a “warm and welcoming atmosphere” for visitors at the keeper’s quarter’s museum every Thursday through Sunday, according to the announcement.

The job would entail learning quickly and talking to guests from across the world. The listing says to contact the recruiters for more details on daily responsibilities.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Interested parties can submit their resume to tbaird01@comcast.net.

St. Marks searches for lighthouse keeper
St. Marks searches for lighthouse keeper

