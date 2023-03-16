New affordable housing units in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Quincy and Gadsden County leaders broke ground on an 80-unit affordable housing complex this week to help boost economic development.

The development - named The Arbours at Quincy - will be next to the Quincy Walmart. It will combine one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, with the average rent for a one-bedroom around $589. Residents qualify based on how they compare to the Average Median Income (AMI).

“We’re working for the best interest of our residents from the economic side, as far as getting jobs to our community,” said City of Quincy HR Director, Stacey Hannigon. “Realizing, with those jobs, we have to have affordable, sustainable, energy-efficient housing.”

This concept has been in the works since 2019, according to Beth Cicchetti from the Gadsden County Development Council. Cicchetti said this will also attract more companies looking to bring business to Gadsden County. “This housing complex, and the homes to follow, are going to be extremely important in providing that talent pipeline to those potential employers,” said Cicchetti.

Officials said it’s important for the economy and the community to have residents living and working in Quincy. “Your police officers, your teachers, employers for line industrial,” said Cicchetti.

The apartments are expected to finish construction in August 2024. Developers say leasing will begin four to five months before the completion date.

