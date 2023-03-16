Transgender treatment ban takes effect

Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol...
Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol in Pierre, S.D., on March 11, 2021. A South Dakota legislative committee on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 approved a bill championed by Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.(Stephen Groves | AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
By The News Service of Florida
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida doctors could lose their medical licenses if they order puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery for minors diagnosed with gender dysphoria, under a Florida Board of Medicine rule that took effect Thursday.

Opponents of the ban, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, pledged to file a lawsuit challenging the rule.

A Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule with identical prohibitions will take effect March 28. The state Department of Health in July filed a petition seeking a rule-making process on the contentious issue of treatment for gender dysphoria, which the federal government defines clinically as “significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not the same as their identity.”

DeSantis is among GOP politicians nationwide targeting gender-affirming care for minors. DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo argue that gender-affirming treatment for youths is experimental and not backed by robust clinical research.

But dozens of medical associations contend that the state’s approach is at odds with widely accepted guidelines and that gender-affirming treatment is safe, effective and medically necessary.

Under the new rules, minors currently being treated with puberty blockers or hormone therapies would be allowed to continue the treatment. Children who have begun to socially transition but have not started puberty blockers, however, would be ineligible for such treatment.

In a news release Thursday, several LGBTQ-advocacy groups said they are preparing to challenge the treatment ban in federal court.

Simone Chriss, director of the Transgender Rights Initiative at Southern Legal Counsel, said the state’s policy is contradicted by evidence and science.

Chriss is among the lawyers in a separate case challenging a decision by the state Agency for Health Care Administration to stop Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming care for children and adults.

The new Board of Medicine rule took effect as lawmakers consider proposals that would enshrine the prohibition against gender-affirming treatment for minors in state law and impose other restrictions. A Senate measure would make it a felony for doctors or other health-care professionals to order puberty blockers, hormone treatment or surgery for transgender minors.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Biro sued City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
Judge dismisses former CPRB member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating drive-by shooting battle near Jack McLean Park

Latest News

On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
A Florida House panel Tuesday backed a proposal that would expand a controversial 2022 law...
Sexual orientation, gender identity bill backed
FSU College Democrats discuss DEI bill with lawmakers
FSU College Democrats discuss DEI bill with lawmakers
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate