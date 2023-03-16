Update: Thomasville Walmart reopens after car crashes into entrance

An 18-year-old is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and fleeing the scene
By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Walmart in Thomasville, Ga. reopened its doors Thursday morning, just a day after a deadly crash at the supermarket.

Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is accused of speeding through the store’s parking lot in a gray Toyota Camry and striking a man just before noon Wednesday, According to the Georgia State Patrol. The victim, Kenneth Kennedy from Monticello, died of his injuries.

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the building.(TPD)
Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the building.(TPD)

The entrance itself was covered up by drapes and a strand of crime scene tape still laid on the ground outside of the entrance.

Pugh has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and fleeing the scene.

Police said multiple other people were injured as a result of the crash, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

“It’s a devastating tragedy,” said Jan Johnson, a shopper. “You would think your own community would be immune to something like this but no one can really say what’s going to happen.”

GSP said they have talked to witnesses and obtained surveillance footage of the crash to determine exactly what happened. WCTV requested footage of the wreck, but Walmart declined to share it at this time.

