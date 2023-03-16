WCTV’s 4 p.m. show will broadcast on subchannel 6.6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 4 p.m. show for Thursday, March 16, 2023 will air on subchannel 6.6. This is because of 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament coverage airing on CBS.

To find our newscasts on TV today, use the following reference guide (NOTE: call letters for the subchannel may appear as WFXU in your channel guide menu):

Free, Over The Air Digital Television, Tallahassee DMA - 6.6 or 15.1 MyNet WTFL

Free, Over The Air Digital Television, Valdosta/Love Oak area - 6.6 or 57.1 WFXU

MediaCom, Valdosta - 4

MediaCom, Thomasville - 5

CNS Television, Thomasville - 5

MediaCom, Bainbridge - 5

MediaCom, Havana - 5

MediaCom, Gretna - 5

MediaCom, Greensboro - 5

MediaCom, Donalsonville - 5

CenturyLink-Prism TV - 5

Comcast - Digital , Tallahassee - 14

Comcast - Digital , Quincy - 14

Comcast - Digital, Wakulla - 14

Comcast - Digital , Perry - 14

Comcast - Digital, Live Oak - 14 Comcast, Live Oak

Southeastern Cable, Ochlocknee - 41

DirecTv, Tallahassee-Thomasville DMA - Channel 57

Dish Network, Tallahassee-Thomasville DMA - 57

