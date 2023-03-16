What’s Brewing - 1st annual dads & strollers event

This Saturday, March 18, the capital area healthy start will host its first annual dads and strollers event.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Saturday, March 18, the capital area healthy start will host its first annual dads and strollers event.

To celebrate fathers and all they do, they are invited to a fun family-friendly stroll around cascades park.

Starting at 9 a.m., this free event will be filled with music, prizes, giveaways, healthy snacks and resources to support families.

This event will also have face painting and vendors from our local area.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at Capital Area Healthy Start.

