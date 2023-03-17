Adopt these pups before it’s too late

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla Animal Services is asking for animal lovers to adopt these furry friends before they are put down.

All adoption fees are sponsored, so the dogs are free to pick up. The animals must be adopted before the end of the weekend.

Fill out a questionnaire and contact adoption services here if you can rescue one of these sweet creatures.

