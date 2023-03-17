Adopt these pups before it’s too late

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla Animal Services is asking for animal lovers to adopt these furry friends before they are put down.

All adoption fees are sponsored, so the dogs are free to pick up. The animals must be adopted before the end of the weekend.

Fill out a questionnaire and contact adoption services here if you can rescue one of these sweet creatures.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.
Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly
Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Looking for a bright opportunity? St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper
i10 crash in madison county
Update: I-10 lanes reopen Friday after deadly Madison County crash overnight
Kenneth Kennedy, 66, died after being struck by a speeding vehicle that crashed into a...
Monticello Veteran killed in Thomasville Walmart crash described as loving family man

Latest News

Bellatrix is 2 years old.
Adopt these pups before it's too late
New affordable housing units are in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County.
New affordable housing units in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County
The Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
Turner Center to kick off 2023 Music in the Art Park series in March
National Hook-Up of Black Women hosts annual teen summit
National Hook-Up of Black Women hosts annual teen summit