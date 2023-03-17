Charlie Adelson trial rescheduled for late October

Leon County Judge Robert Wheeler granted a motion filed by Charlie Adelson’s attorney asking to...
Leon County Judge Robert Wheeler granted a motion filed by Charlie Adelson’s attorney asking to move the trial from a late April start date to late Summer.(Jacob Murphey / WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The trial date for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel has been scheduled for a second time.

The new trial date for Markel’s former brother in law Charlie Adelson is now Oct. 23, six months after initial plans to begin the murder trial in late April.

Court filings filed this week presented a possible timeline for the trial, which could last a couple weeks.

Testimony is expected to start on or before Oct. 30, with the trial wrapping up by Nov. 9.

Three other people have already been convicted for their roles in Markel’s death, including Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua.

Adelson’s defense attorney asked for the delay, arguing his team needed more time to review a mountain of evidence prosecutors plan to present to the jury.

