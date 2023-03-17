FAMU bans TikTok from college campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida A&M University is becoming the latest university to ban TikTok access on it’s campus.

FAMU Vice President of Information Technology Robert Seniors said the college took these steps out of an abundance of caution for students and staff.

“The application is deemed a threat to national security and privacy use,” VP of IT Robert Seniors said.

The university notified students of the immediate ban on March 7 which included desktops, laptops, tablets, iPads, cell phones and network devices.

A FAMU spokesperson stated that TikTok and Fizz are two examples of apps that are not allowed and anyone trying to access the application on site will be redirected to the FAMU unauthorized access page.

They will not be able to use or access them on campus networks. However, if these apps are installed on University owned equipment it has to be removed,” Roberts said.

FAMU did have a university account but appears to be inactive now.

TikTok is on the verge of a nationwide ban from the Biden Administration if its Chinese parent company doesn’t divest.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.