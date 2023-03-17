Fatal accident blocks westbound lanes of I-10 in Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At least one person is dead following a late-night crash on I-10 in Madison County.

Details are scarce right now, but according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s online traffic map, the crash happened in the westbound lanes near milemarker 251 at 11:30 Thursday night.

Troopers arrived about five minutes later and labeled the incident as fatal shortly after.

Both westbound lanes were still closed to traffic well after midnight.

We will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.