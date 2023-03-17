Fatal accident blocks westbound lanes of I-10 in Madison County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At least one person is dead following a late-night crash on I-10 in Madison County.

Details are scarce right now, but according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s online traffic map, the crash happened in the westbound lanes near milemarker 251 at 11:30 Thursday night.

Troopers arrived about five minutes later and labeled the incident as fatal shortly after.

Both westbound lanes were still closed to traffic well after midnight.

We will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.
Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating drive-by shooting battle near Jack McLean Park
Biro sued City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
Judge dismisses former CPRB member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee

Latest News

Kenneth Kennedy, 66, died after being struck by a speeding vehicle that crashed into a...
Monticello Veteran killed in Thomasville Walmart crash described as loving family man
Update: Thomasville Walmart reopens after car crashes into entrance
Update: Thomasville Walmart reopens after car crashes into entrance
Update: Thomasville Walmart reopens after car crashes into entrance
Update: Thomasville Walmart reopens after car crashes into entrance
It was a full house at TMH as flight crews, nurses and his cardiologist joined him in...
‘I can’t thank you enough’: A man is reunited with TMH staff that saved his life