Monticello Veteran killed in Thomasville Walmart crash described as loving family man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Monticello man who was killed when a speeding car crashed into the entrance of the Thomasville Walmart will be laid to rest on Monday at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim as 66-year-old Kenneth Kennedy.

According to his obituary, Kennedy served for 25 years in the U.S. Army and then worked for the U.S Postal Service for 17 more.

Kennedy is described as a loving husband, father and grandfather who was an active member in Monticello’s Calvary Baptist Church.

He’ll be laid to rest on Monday at 1pm at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to attend.

