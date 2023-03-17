Police: Driver “intentionally crashed” into Walmart, struck pedestrians

The 18-year-old suspect was charged with malice murder Friday
By Savannah Kelley and Chasity Maynard
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police announced Friday they believe the 18-year-old accused of smashing a car into a Walmart in Thomasville, Ga. purposely drove into the store and struck pedestrians.

Khalil Pugh received more than 10 charges during his first appearance, including malice murder, felony murder, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault with intent to murder. The Thomasville Police Department also said Friday they upgraded the investigation to a homicide after their findings uncovered Pugh’s alleged purposeful crash.

Pugh held up his middle fingers at the judge after he was denied bond during the Friday hearing, prompting audible gasps and commentary from the courtroom. One member of the group told him, “Get it together.”

“That’s what you call having no remorse,” an officer said.

Bailiffs grabbed Pugh and removed him from the courtroom.

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the building.(TPD)

Georgia State Patrol claims Pugh drove a gray Toyota Camry through a Walmart parking lot rapidly before crashing through its front doors Wednesday. The wreck killed 66-year-old Kenneth Kennedy, a Monticello resident who was exiting the store when the car blasted through the entry.

TPD and GPS attest other shop-goers were injured, but officials declined to provide a specific count of those harmed.

A statement from TPD also read that Pugh “was involved in a series of entering autos at a separate location just prior to travelling to Wal-Mart.” He was charged with “Entering Automobile” as well, meaning he tried to enter cars to steal them.

Pugh was also charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and second degree criminal damage to property.

He attempted to flee the scene of the crash but bystanders apprehended him, according to police. Officials also report there was a passenger in the car with the Pugh. Both individuals were both brought in for questioning.

The relationship between Pugh and the passenger is unclear. It is also not clear if the passenger will face any charges or is still in custody. TPD and GPS did not immediately respond Friday to questions about the passenger from WCTV.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.
Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly
Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Looking for a bright opportunity? St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper
i10 crash in madison county
Update: I-10 lanes reopen Friday after deadly Madison County crash overnight
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges

Latest News

FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
i10 crash in madison county
Update: I-10 lanes reopen Friday after deadly Madison County crash overnight
A line of showers and strong to possibly severe storms is set to arrive later today.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, March 17
‘I can’t thank you enough’: A man is reunited with TMH staff that saved his life
‘I can’t thank you enough’: A man is reunited with TMH staff that saved his life