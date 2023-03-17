YouTube restores Trump’s account

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTube restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than two years ago after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced in the fall he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2 1/2 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.
Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges
Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Looking for a bright opportunity? St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating drive-by shooting battle near Jack McLean Park

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus