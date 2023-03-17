YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll presiding over a plea hearing in early March 2023.
Leon County circuit judge Kevin Carroll dies unexpectedly
An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
Former LCSO corrections officer now facing federal child porn charges
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating drive-by shooting battle near Jack McLean Park
Biro sued City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
Judge dismisses former CPRB member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee

Latest News

Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Fatal crash generic
Fatal accident blocks westbound lanes of I-10 in Madison County
With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat...
North Korea says ICBM launch was response to rivals’ drills