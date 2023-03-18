Friends and family hold 2nd annual Dalton Harrell Memorial Bass Tournament

Bainbridge native and FAMU baseball player Dalton Harrell
Bainbridge native and FAMU baseball player Dalton Harrell(Jennifer Harrell)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, friends and family held the 2nd annual Dalton Harrell Memorial Bass Tournament, to remember a Bainbridge native and FAMU baseball player who was killed in a tragic accident.

Dalton was killed in 2021, when a gun fell out of his friend’s truck, fired and hit him.

More than a year after her son’s death, Jennifer Harrell says the memory is still fresh.

“Every day is like it happened yesterday,” she said. “No time is gonna heal you. Every day is bad. I do good just to wake up and get through the day, to be honest.”

Ryan Higgins, the organizer of Saturday’s bass fishing tournament said he used to fish with Dalton, and that it’s hard now that he’s not here.

“It sucks,” Higgins said. “It sucks that he’s not around. I’ve said it a hundred times, but he was such a good dude. It’s different. It’s still weird not hearing him when you pull up at a boat ramp in the morning.”

Friends describe Dalton as an outgoing young man who made friends everywhere he went.

“He was hard to forget,” Higgins said. “He was everywhere. He was just a fun guy. He was a good guy. He didn’t know a stranger and if he did, you weren’t a stranger very long.”

Each year, Dalton’s mom uses a portion of the proceeds from the fishing tournament to fund a scholarship for one graduating student at Bainbridge High School.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Pugh during his first appearance Friday.
Police: Driver “intentionally crashed” into Walmart, struck pedestrians
i10 crash in madison county
Update: I-10 lanes reopen Friday after deadly Madison County crash overnight
Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Looking for a bright opportunity? St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper
Kenneth Kennedy, 66, died after being struck by a speeding vehicle that crashed into a...
Monticello Veteran killed in Thomasville Walmart crash described as loving family man
Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash

Latest News

Two months old kittens are ready for adoption.
Two months old kittens ready for adoption
Cool, cloudy and breezy today with occasional showers.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 18
Leon County Judge Robert Wheeler granted a motion filed by Charlie Adelson’s attorney asking to...
Charlie Adelson trial rescheduled for late October
Suspect charged with malice murder
Suspect charged with malice murder