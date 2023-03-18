Friends and family hold 2nd annual Dalton Harrell Memorial Bass Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, friends and family held the 2nd annual Dalton Harrell Memorial Bass Tournament, to remember a Bainbridge native and FAMU baseball player who was killed in a tragic accident.

Dalton was killed in 2021, when a gun fell out of his friend’s truck, fired and hit him.

More than a year after her son’s death, Jennifer Harrell says the memory is still fresh.

“Every day is like it happened yesterday,” she said. “No time is gonna heal you. Every day is bad. I do good just to wake up and get through the day, to be honest.”

Ryan Higgins, the organizer of Saturday’s bass fishing tournament said he used to fish with Dalton, and that it’s hard now that he’s not here.

“It sucks,” Higgins said. “It sucks that he’s not around. I’ve said it a hundred times, but he was such a good dude. It’s different. It’s still weird not hearing him when you pull up at a boat ramp in the morning.”

Friends describe Dalton as an outgoing young man who made friends everywhere he went.

“He was hard to forget,” Higgins said. “He was everywhere. He was just a fun guy. He was a good guy. He didn’t know a stranger and if he did, you weren’t a stranger very long.”

Each year, Dalton’s mom uses a portion of the proceeds from the fishing tournament to fund a scholarship for one graduating student at Bainbridge High School.

