Three Cheese Lasagna recipe

Chef Cherry Rankin demonstrates how to make Three Cheese Lasagna.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients

  • 1 can Kitchen Ready Ground Peeled Tomatoes with Basil
  • 1 can Kitchen Ready Ground Tomatoes
  • 1 can Kitchen Ready Ground Peeled Tomatoes Chunky Style Tomatoes
  • 1 Chopped green pepper
  • 1 large chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon season salt
  • 1 teaspoon Everglades Seasoning
  • 1 - 15 oz ricotta cheese
  • 1 - small sour cream
  • 2 Eggs beaten
  • 1 - 16 oz Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 - 16 oz Shredded Mozzarella cheese
  • 8 regular slices of Gouda Cheese
  • 5 pounds of ground chuck or ground turkey
  • 1 pound box lasagna cook according to package instructions

Directions

  1. Cook and drain ground chuck or turkey. Add chopped onions, peppers, seasoning and three cans of kitchen-ready tomato sauces. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender
  2. In a medium bowl add beaten eggs, sour cream and ricotta cheese and mix well.
  3. In a Lasagna baking pan, spread 1 cup of meat, top with three lasagna noodles top with ricotta cheese mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Cover with foil. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Uncover, bake for 15 minutes

