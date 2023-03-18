Three Cheese Lasagna recipe

Cook and drain ground chuck or turkey. Add chopped onions, peppers, seasoning and three cans of kitchen-ready tomato sauces. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender

In a Lasagna baking pan, spread 1 cup of meat, top with three lasagna noodles top with ricotta cheese mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Cover with foil. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Uncover, bake for 15 minutes