Tallahassee cheerleading group holds competition with focus on mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 cheerleaders and dancers took the stage at the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee on Saturday to celebrate Black culture and raise awareness about mental health.

The competition was organized by Dynamic Xplosion Cheer, a group featured on WCTV earlier this month, which coaches more than 100 girls, ages 3-18, each week.

“It’s all about being motivated,” said Keyunna Thomas, co-owner and founder of Dynamic Xplosion. “It’s all about being positive.”

The group is a bit different from your average cheerleading squad. They focus on teaching young girls how to understand their emotions and develop a strong self of self. After each practice, they stand in a circle and repeat positive affirmations. The girls say it helps them feel confident on and off the mat.

“It helps us feel better whenever we feel down,” said one cheerleader, Janelle.

“We’ll make the gym a good environment, which will make our community a good environment, which will just spread positivity everywhere,” said another cheerleader, Ohana Keyton.

On Saturday, their goal was to share that positivity and let others know there are resources for those struggling with their mental health.

“I really hope that it just gives the girls a sense of belonging, and you know, shows them love. Shows them like, hey, no matter what you’re going through, or what’s going on in your head or in your mind or on your heart, that we’re all here together, we’re here for you,” said coach and parent Jasmine Williams.

