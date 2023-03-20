Gadsden County luncheon honors female veterans

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Veterans Services held its second annual luncheon honoring female veterans Friday.

“It’s just overwhelming to know that people do care about us,” said Army and Air Force veteran Bonnie Francis. She served a total of 40 years in the military, spending her final years as a flight nurse. “I can truly say the height of my career was doing that job, because we were saving lives.”

Michael Jackson with veterans services said women haven’t always been recognized for their contributions to the military, so events like the women’s luncheon are important. “They started out as privates, and retired as sergeant majors and colonels,” said Jackson. “It shows that females can make it an army that, at one time, was thought of as (being) for men.”

Dozens of women attended the event, sharing combat stories and celebrating each other’s service to the country. “I am so grateful that I can be here, and for them to recognize us in the service that we did for this country,” said Francis. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Jackson said he wants to continue this event for years to come, with hopes of honoring hundreds of women in the future.

