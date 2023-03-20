Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man arrived at a local hospital Sunday evening with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at 2833 S. Adams Street, The Park at Bristol apartment complex.

The man told the police that he got into an argument with several men which led to a physical fight. When fleeing the scene, the man was shot in the foot, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said the man was driven to a local hospital by a family member to receive treatment.

No arrest has been made. This incident is an open investigation.

