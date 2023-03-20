Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 20

By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Monday, March 20.

After a cold Monday morning in the low to mid 30s, including a few spots at or below freezing, we had a sunny, very dry, and very cool afternoon in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, and as winds go calm, there is a chance for patchy frost in coldest inland areas.  Protect people, pets, and plants tonight as lows tomorrow morning will be mostly in the mid 30s, except low to mid 40s at the coast.

A warming trend gets underway tomorrow afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The warming trend continues the rest of the work week, with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

The next chance of rain will come on Saturday as a cold front approaches our area. While there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with it, there is still a lot of uncertainty as to the specific strength and timing with that system, so stay tuned for further updates throughout the week.

