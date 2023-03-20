Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors

By Staci Inez
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southside CVS closed its doors for the final time, but residents in the area are concerned about how they will access a pharmacy to pick up prescriptions.

“CVS was very convenient for those who didn’t have transportation,” said Jessica Brown. The store was located at the corner of South Monroe and Paul Russell Rd. Brown said the store closing will hit hard for nearby residents who needed a pharmacy within walking distance.

On closing day, many customers were still unaware of the changes. WCTV observed several people hoping to get inside the store, only to learn it would close permanently. A sign on the door suggests customers go to the location on Apalachee Parkway. “Apalachee Parkway is very far for those who don’t have a car, and you’re walking,” said Brown.

The store closing prompted concerns for the elderly community as well. One customer said his parents and great-grandmother relied on the convenience. “They need to be able to get their medication and get back home as soon as possible,” said Uwa Giahano Igbinob. “Taking that away and making them go even further, or try to find a different means of getting it, is going to be a hindrance.”

In February, Bond Community Health announced it will open its pharmacy to customers who need to transfer their prescriptions from the South Monroe CVS location. The center also announced plans to open a retail pharmacy in the future.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Pugh during his first appearance Friday.
Police: Driver “intentionally crashed” into Walmart, struck pedestrians
Rescue these free dogs. The deadline is the end of this weekend.
Adopt these pups before it’s too late
Leon County Judge Robert Wheeler granted a motion filed by Charlie Adelson’s attorney asking to...
Charlie Adelson trial rescheduled for late October
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
FAMU bans TikTok from college campus
Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Looking for a bright opportunity? St. Marks searches for new lighthouse keeper

Latest News

Dynamic Xplosion cheerleaders
Tallahassee cheerleading group holds competition with focus on mental health
A freeze warning is in effect for some spots with the arrival of cold temperatures.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, March 19
Bainbridge native and FAMU baseball player Dalton Harrell
Friends and family hold 2nd annual Dalton Harrell Memorial Bass Tournament
Two months old kittens are ready for adoption.
Two months old kittens ready for adoption