Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southside CVS closed its doors for the final time, but residents in the area are concerned about how they will access a pharmacy to pick up prescriptions.

“CVS was very convenient for those who didn’t have transportation,” said Jessica Brown. The store was located at the corner of South Monroe and Paul Russell Rd. Brown said the store closing will hit hard for nearby residents who needed a pharmacy within walking distance.

On closing day, many customers were still unaware of the changes. WCTV observed several people hoping to get inside the store, only to learn it would close permanently. A sign on the door suggests customers go to the location on Apalachee Parkway. “Apalachee Parkway is very far for those who don’t have a car, and you’re walking,” said Brown.

The store closing prompted concerns for the elderly community as well. One customer said his parents and great-grandmother relied on the convenience. “They need to be able to get their medication and get back home as soon as possible,” said Uwa Giahano Igbinob. “Taking that away and making them go even further, or try to find a different means of getting it, is going to be a hindrance.”

In February, Bond Community Health announced it will open its pharmacy to customers who need to transfer their prescriptions from the South Monroe CVS location. The center also announced plans to open a retail pharmacy in the future.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.