TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COLD to start this week, and COLD to start SPRING.

Highs today may not reach 60, lows this morning will be near freezing in parts of the area. Lows tomorrow morning won’t be any warmer.

It will be sunny and dry for most of the week, and temps will warm by Wednesday.

