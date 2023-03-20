TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Pauletta Malone shares her Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe.

Ingredients:

Steps:

Preheat oven to 350o F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix the ground flaxseed and water in a small bowl and set aside to make your flax egg.

In a large bowl using a handheld mixer or a stand mixer, beat the softened vegan butter and sugar for 1-2 minutes until creamy.

Add vanilla and the flax egg, and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl mix the flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Add to a mixing bowl and mix until combined.

Fold in chocolate chips and pretzels.