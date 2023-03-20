Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe

Chef Pauletta Malone shares her Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • ½ cup vegan butter softened
  • 1 ¼ cups pure cane sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 ¼ cups non-dairy chocolate chips
  • ½ cup chopped pretzels

Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 350o F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Mix the ground flaxseed and water in a small bowl and set aside to make your flax egg.
  3. In a large bowl using a handheld mixer or a stand mixer, beat the softened vegan butter and sugar for 1-2 minutes until creamy.
  4. Add vanilla and the flax egg, and mix to combine.
  5. In a separate bowl mix the flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Add to a mixing bowl and mix until combined.
  6. Fold in chocolate chips and pretzels.
  7. Roll the dough into balls or use a round cookie scoop and place the dough on a cookie sheet about 1 ½ inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes until they are barely golden around the edges.

