Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Pauletta Malone shares her Vegan chocolate chip pretzel cookies recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds
- 3 tablespoons water
- ½ cup vegan butter softened
- 1 ¼ cups pure cane sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ cups non-dairy chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped pretzels
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350o F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Mix the ground flaxseed and water in a small bowl and set aside to make your flax egg.
- In a large bowl using a handheld mixer or a stand mixer, beat the softened vegan butter and sugar for 1-2 minutes until creamy.
- Add vanilla and the flax egg, and mix to combine.
- In a separate bowl mix the flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Add to a mixing bowl and mix until combined.
- Fold in chocolate chips and pretzels.
- Roll the dough into balls or use a round cookie scoop and place the dough on a cookie sheet about 1 ½ inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes until they are barely golden around the edges.
