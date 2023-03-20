What’s Brewing - Royal Hanneford Circus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you don’t have plans yet for this weekend, here is a suggestion!

The Royal Hanneford Circus is rolling into town this Friday, March 24, 2023, through April 2, 2023.

The circus will be at the north Florida fairgrounds on Paul Russell road in Tallahassee.

Tickets are still on sale now. For more information, you can visit Royal Hanneford Circus’s website.

