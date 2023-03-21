Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
Ricky Polston
Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston announces resignation
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument
Khalil Pugh during his first appearance Friday.
Police: Driver “intentionally crashed” into Walmart, struck pedestrians
Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors
Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors

Latest News

Plan out how to spend your tax refund
Expert tips to make the most of your tax refund
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
School workers strike in nation's 2nd-largest district