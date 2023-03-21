Davis, #12 TCC outlasts #21 Trinidad State in opening round of NJCAA Tournament

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lead changes and late heroics led the way in Hutchinson, Kansas as the Tallahassee Community College Eagles used an and-one layup and foul shot from Malachi Davis inside 30 seconds to propel past Trinidad State 78-75 in the opening round of the NJCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament.

The 12 seeded Eagles (29-5) traded barbs with the 21st seed Spartans (23-8) in the early goings before TSC started to find a groove offensively. The underdog shot 52% from the floor and a whopping 7-13 beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes to take a 44-34 advantage into the halftime locker room.

However the final 20 minutes belonged to the blue and gold as TCC rallied out of the break, eventually sparking a 13-2 run to tie the contest at 52 apiece. The two teams would trade shots late with Trinidad State carrying a 75-70 lead going into the final minute of play. From there Davis took over, nailing a transition three to cut the TSC lead to two, eventually being put on the foul line with a chance to tie the game with 0:23 left to play. Davis made his first shot before missing the second, eventually corralling the rebound and turning it into the game winning and-one opportunity.

TCC advances to the second round where they’ll face the fifth seeded Salt Lake Bears with tipoff set for Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET.

