Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Tuesday, March 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, March 21.

We had a cold Tuesday morning in the low to mid 30s with a lot of frost, but then a sunny, mild and dry afternoon in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and not nearly as cold, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry, with inland highs near 80 and low to mid 70s at the coast.

Thursday and Friday will get even warmer, with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

By Saturday, an approaching cold front with bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will still be warm , with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.

The front weakens quickly, leaving behind a small chance of showers Sunday and Monday. Highs will get even warmer, into the mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected by next Tuesday.

