Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, March 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The last of the COLD starts (at least for this wave) this morning.

Warming conditions for the next several days ahead of the next chance for showers coming Saturday.

Plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures that can get back to 70 today and possibly 80 tomorrow and maybe even get a little toasty by Thursday.

