Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A FAMU cheerleader’s enthusiastic cheering and jeering spread all over the internet last weekend.

Nailah Clarington was mic’d up at a basketball game this season, and she wasn’t afraid to let the other team and the referees know just how she felt.

No one was as proud or loud for the orange and green quite like her.

ESPN shared the video on its social channels.

The video gained tens of thousands of retweets and even more likes and shares.

