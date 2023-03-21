Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A FAMU cheerleader’s enthusiastic cheering and jeering spread all over the internet last weekend.

Nailah Clarington was mic’d up at a basketball game this season, and she wasn’t afraid to let the other team and the referees know just how she felt.

No one was as proud or loud for the orange and green quite like her.

ESPN shared the video on its social channels.

The video gained tens of thousands of retweets and even more likes and shares.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
Khalil Pugh during his first appearance Friday.
Police: Driver “intentionally crashed” into Walmart, struck pedestrians
Bainbridge native and FAMU baseball player Dalton Harrell
Friends and family hold 2nd annual Dalton Harrell Memorial Bass Tournament
Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors
Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

Latest News

Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey held a press conference ahead of possible...
City leaders at odds over policy, oversight ahead of collective bargaining agreement vote
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument
Mayor John Dailey was in Washington DC Thursday to attend the annual United States Conference...
LIVE: Mayor Dailey speaks out on TPD/PBA controversy