Tallahassee Soccer Club unveils 2023 NPSL schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Tallahassee Soccer Club unveiled its 2023 NPSL schedule, TLHSC’s third in the NPSL and fourth as a team. 2023′s campaign sees the schedule shrink from 12 games to 10 but sees matches more spread out at Gene Cox Stadium this season after the 2022 schedule saw five of the Battle Lion’s final six matches played on the road.

The full schedule is below...

DATE OPPONENT *DENOTES 850 CUP DERBY MATCH LOCATION APRIL 29TH VS JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC HOME MAY 6TH AT FLORIDA ROOTS FC* AWAY MAY 13TH AT PENSACOLA FC* AWAY MAY 20TH VS SOUTHERN STARS SC HOME JUNE 1ST VS NEW ORLEANS HOME JUNE 10TH AT SOUTHER STARS SC AWAY JUNE 14TH AT JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC AWAY JUNE 17TH AT NEW ORLEANS AWAY JUNE 24TH VS FLORIDA ROOTS FC* HOME JUNE 28TH VS PENSACOLA FC* HOME

