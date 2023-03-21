Tallahassee Soccer Club unveils 2023 NPSL schedule

Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it couldn’t be any bigger as Pensacola FC comes to Gene Cox Stadium.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Tallahassee Soccer Club unveiled its 2023 NPSL schedule, TLHSC’s third in the NPSL and fourth as a team. 2023′s campaign sees the schedule shrink from 12 games to 10 but sees matches more spread out at Gene Cox Stadium this season after the 2022 schedule saw five of the Battle Lion’s final six matches played on the road.

The full schedule is below...

DATEOPPONENT *DENOTES 850 CUP DERBY MATCHLOCATION
APRIL 29THVS JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FCHOME
MAY 6THAT FLORIDA ROOTS FC*AWAY
MAY 13THAT PENSACOLA FC*AWAY
MAY 20THVS SOUTHERN STARS SCHOME
JUNE 1STVS NEW ORLEANSHOME
JUNE 10THAT SOUTHER STARS SCAWAY
JUNE 14THAT JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FCAWAY
JUNE 17THAT NEW ORLEANSAWAY
JUNE 24THVS FLORIDA ROOTS FC*HOME
JUNE 28THVS PENSACOLA FC*HOME

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
2 missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland
Ricky Polston
Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston announces resignation
Khalil Pugh during his first appearance Friday.
Police: Driver “intentionally crashed” into Walmart, struck pedestrians
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument
Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors
Residents still concerned as Southside CVS permanently closed its doors

Latest News

Tallahassee Community College basketball
Davis, #12 TCC outlasts #21 Trinidad State in opening round of NJCAA Tournament
FSU Football to open the 2024 season in Ireland against Georgia Tech
FAMU hires Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson
FAMU athletics takes on NFL standout Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson
TU Nighthawks Head Coach Colin Cotter addresses his team in a home game against Warner.
Thomas Nighthawks earn first ever NAIA Tournament berth