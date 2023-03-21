Tallahassee Soccer Club unveils 2023 NPSL schedule
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Tallahassee Soccer Club unveiled its 2023 NPSL schedule, TLHSC’s third in the NPSL and fourth as a team. 2023′s campaign sees the schedule shrink from 12 games to 10 but sees matches more spread out at Gene Cox Stadium this season after the 2022 schedule saw five of the Battle Lion’s final six matches played on the road.
The full schedule is below...
|DATE
|OPPONENT *DENOTES 850 CUP DERBY MATCH
|LOCATION
|APRIL 29TH
|VS JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC
|HOME
|MAY 6TH
|AT FLORIDA ROOTS FC*
|AWAY
|MAY 13TH
|AT PENSACOLA FC*
|AWAY
|MAY 20TH
|VS SOUTHERN STARS SC
|HOME
|JUNE 1ST
|VS NEW ORLEANS
|HOME
|JUNE 10TH
|AT SOUTHER STARS SC
|AWAY
|JUNE 14TH
|AT JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC
|AWAY
|JUNE 17TH
|AT NEW ORLEANS
|AWAY
|JUNE 24TH
|VS FLORIDA ROOTS FC*
|HOME
|JUNE 28TH
|VS PENSACOLA FC*
|HOME
