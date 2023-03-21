What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival

The Tallahassee Jazz and Blues festival is kicking off this weekend.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival is kicking off this weekend.

It kicks off this Saturday, March 25, at the Tallahassee museum and runs through Sunday afternoon.

Hear from the TCC jazz band members, Warren Sutton, Billy Rigsby and many many more.

For more information and how to buy tickets, head to Tallahassee museum’s website.

