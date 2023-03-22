Scenes from authors and activists rally against censorship in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Freedom to Read Project hosted a read-in and rally at Common Ground Books Tuesday afternoon to celebrate and defend reading in Florida.

About 50 people attended “Let Florida Read” in response to state-mandated book reviews and restrictions in schools across Florida.

Authors Alicia Williams, Phil Bildner, Dhonielle Clayton and Ellen Oh spoke during the function. Several of the authors said school districts restricted or flagged for review some of their books.

Activists and students from across Florida also spoke at the gathering, and a selection of “banned books” was displayed for visitors to look through.

