Crime Survivors Speak rally draws hundreds to Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Family members rallied at the Florida capitol Tuesday and called for better resources for victims of crimes across the state.

Hundreds of advocates and crime survivors filled the fourth floor of the capitol building, pleading for lawmakers to consider policies that they believe would make investigations easier on families.

Dozens of criminal reform advocates requested better rehabilitation and probation policies. They believe improving these programs will help some offenders enter life outside the system and prevent them from reoffending.

However, even more crime survivors and family members of victims focused on the challenges they face after experiencing a violent crime.

“I light this candle on behalf of everyone who are survivors of domestic violence,” said one attendee.

During a moment of silence, names of crime victims rang out across the room. People traveled from all over Florida and other states to advocate for policies that make obtaining information on criminal investigations easier for families dealing with the loss.

Speaker Patricia Ward said she suffered for years after her son was murdered more than 25 years ago.

“In 1997, when he was 16, my son Curtis Williamson was murdered,” Ward said. “For two years I had to fight for basic information about his murder investigation, including where his belongings were.”

Ward’s story and determination for answers led to the creation of Curtis’ law. The bill, filed early this year, would require law enforcement to provide specific updates to the deceased’s next of kin while investigating the death of a minor, including a case number, primary contact and information on the status of the case.

During her fight for answers, Ward said she quickly realized she was not alone. Dozens of others shared similar experiences.

“I looked around and all I saw were pictures,” Yvonne Edwards, a woman from Kingsland, Ga. whose son died while he was incarcerated, said during the event.

Edwards said she was charged hundreds of dollars for an autopsy report after her son’s death.

“I went through trials and tribulations for that. They charged me,” Edwards said. “Every time I asked for something that was a public service like the investigative report, they made me pay hundreds of dollars for information on the investigation about my son’s death.”

When attending the Survivors Speak press conference in 2022, Edwards said she was in so much pain she couldn’t piece together what her hopes for justice were. Now, her mission is clear: Get answers. Like the hundreds who rallied at the capitol, she wants to one day move forward.

House Bill 233, also known as Curtis’ Law, is still making its way through a House subcommittee. Ward says she hopes this bill and other measures will ultimately help bring families the answers they deserve.

