Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument
Ricky Polston
Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston announces resignation

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
The recalled drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Wakulla County warns citizens about nonexciting items on Facebook market