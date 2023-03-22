Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets

Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is accused of killing three family pets while threatening his mother with a knife.

KPHO reports that 20-year-old Jason Sperry was taken into custody on Monday after a woman called police saying she had just returned home and her son had threatened to kill her.

Authorities said the woman told them that her son had killed all of their pets in the apartment and that he would kill her too “if she did not repent.”

Sperry reportedly then chased her out of the apartment with a knife.

When police arrived, they arrested the 20-year-old. Officers said they found a dog, a cat and a bearded dragon lizard all dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Sperry told police that he was “possessed by demons” and voices in his head said he “needed to free the animals.” He also reportedly said he killed the pets because they reminded him of his family members.

Court documents stated that police noticed that faces had also been cut out of family photos. They took several knives from Sperry and removed other knives from the apartment.

Sperry was booked on charges including animal cruelty and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument
The need for affordable housing is pushing one commissioner to propose a unique solution but...
County leaders look to acquire national forest for housing need

Latest News

FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Trump lawyer ordered to turn over Mar-a-Lago case documents
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
Possible tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
Florida’s First lady Casey DeSantis sitting down Wednesday morning for a round table discussion...
First Lady Casey DeSantis leads roundtable on education
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow