Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Wednesday, March 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, March 22.

The recent cold snap is long gone, as a warm and dry pattern will take over our area for the rest of the work week.

There will be some areas of dense fog tonight, but lows will stay comfortable in the mid 50s, except low 60s at the coast.

Tomorrow will become mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, and 70s near the coast. Friday will start out with fog and 50s, then mid 80s again in the afternoon.

Rain chances finally return by Saturday as a cold front approaches our area.

While it will bring a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the region, the front will stall and weaken. That means that there will be a lingering chance for a few showers Sunday and Monday, but it also means that temperatures will stay warm, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Another front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday, and slightly cooler temperatures behind it.

