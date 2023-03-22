Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, March 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny and pleasant today. More sun in the next couple of days with increasing clouds by Friday and increasing temperatures.

The next chance for showers and storms is still scheduled for Saturday.

Highs Wednesday just over 80.

Thursday and Friday it looks like the mid 80s.

Lows Thursday and Friday getting closer to 60.

