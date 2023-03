TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We recently reported that a code red was issued at the Wakulla County Animal Shelter.

Now we are happy to report that after we showed the nine dogs off during the Good Morning Show over the weekend all the pups have been adopted!

WCTV thanks you all. So glad all the pups found new homes!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.