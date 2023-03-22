Sources: TCC’s Rick Cabrera accepts DI NCAA job at Northwestern State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After two season on the job Tallahassee Community College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Cabrera has accepted a job as Head Coach of NCAA DI Northwestern State sources tell WCTV.

Cabrera will remain with the Eagles throughout their NJCAA Tournament run in Hutchinson, Kansas according to a TCC Spokesperson.

The former Arkansas State assistant accepted the job at Tallahassee in June of 2021 following the departure of Zach Settembre. Since his arrival on West Pensacola Street, the Eagles have compiled a 48-8 record earning a share of the Panhandle Conference Championship an being selected as an at-large berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in 2023.

Cabrera will assume charge of a Northwestern State Demons squad that finished the 2023 campaign 22-11 under the leadership of Mike McConathy who retired after leading the program since 1999.

The Eagles continue their run through the NJCAA Tourney on Wednesday afternoon against fifth seeded Salt Lake.

