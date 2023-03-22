Sources: TCC’s Rick Cabrera accepts DI NCAA job at Northwestern State

Tallahassee Eagles Head Coach Rick Cabrera addresses his team in the huddle
Tallahassee Eagles Head Coach Rick Cabrera addresses his team in the huddle(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After two season on the job Tallahassee Community College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Cabrera has accepted a job as Head Coach of NCAA DI Northwestern State sources tell WCTV.

Cabrera will remain with the Eagles throughout their NJCAA Tournament run in Hutchinson, Kansas according to a TCC Spokesperson.

The former Arkansas State assistant accepted the job at Tallahassee in June of 2021 following the departure of Zach Settembre. Since his arrival on West Pensacola Street, the Eagles have compiled a 48-8 record earning a share of the Panhandle Conference Championship an being selected as an at-large berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in 2023.

Cabrera will assume charge of a Northwestern State Demons squad that finished the 2023 campaign 22-11 under the leadership of Mike McConathy who retired after leading the program since 1999.

The Eagles continue their run through the NJCAA Tourney on Wednesday afternoon against fifth seeded Salt Lake.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
Something Good - FAMU cheerleader goes viral
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot in south Tallahassee after an argument
Jordan Idahosa was shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break.
South Ga. State College student shot and killed while visiting Miami Beach for spring break
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Ricky Polston
Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston announces resignation

Latest News

Florida State students take to Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium following a 45-38...
Bill wouldn’t prevent fans from celebrating on field
Davis, #12 TCC outlasts #21 Trinidad State in opening round of NJCAA Tournament
Tallahassee Community College basketball
Davis, #12 TCC outlasts #21 Trinidad State in opening round of NJCAA Tournament
Wednesday night marks the final home match of the year for the Tallahassee Soccer Club, and it...
Tallahassee Soccer Club unveils 2023 NPSL schedule