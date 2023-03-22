Tallahassee City Commission votes to ratify collective bargaining agreement amid pushback on drug policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A collective bargaining agreement between the City of Tallahassee and the Police Benevolent Association that represents the Tallahassee Police Department was ratified by city commissioners Wednesday after a heated discussion surrounding a specific article in the document.

For weeks, the city has faced questions about conflicting language in the agreement that surrounds how the department tackles disciplinary action if an officer tests positive for a controlled substance. It’s an issue WCTV has reported on extensively.

On Wednesday the commission voted 3 to 2 to ratify the agreement. Mayor John Dailey, Dianne Williams-Cox and Curtis Richardson voted in favor of ratifying. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted against ratifying.

This is a developing story

